CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
338 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

CTZ001-042000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
338 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-042000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury
338 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$