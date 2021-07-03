CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

422 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

422 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

422 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

