CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

794 FPUS51 KALY 070725

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070723

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

CTZ001-072000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-072000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

