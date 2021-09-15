CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

_____

945 FPUS51 KALY 150730

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150729

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 15 2021

CTZ001-152000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-152000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

