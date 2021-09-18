CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021

056 FPUS51 KALY 180601

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 180600

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

200 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

CTZ001-180800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

200 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-180800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

200 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Scattered showers in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

