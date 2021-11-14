CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

707 FPUS51 KALY 140851

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140848

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021

CTZ001-142100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

348 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in

the evening, then light snow or light rain likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ013-142100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

348 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely or a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

