CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

806 FPUS51 KALY 230817

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230815

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

315 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

CTZ001-232100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

315 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-232100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

315 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

