CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021

247 FPUS51 KALY 260839

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260838

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

CTZ001-262100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

338 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely this morning, then rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ013-262100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

338 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

