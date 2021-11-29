CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

759 FPUS51 KALY 290835

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290833

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

333 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

CTZ001-292100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

333 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-292100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

333 AM EST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

