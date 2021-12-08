CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning, then a

chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

