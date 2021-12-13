CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

_____

659 FPUS51 KALY 130809

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130806

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

CTZ001-132100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-132100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather