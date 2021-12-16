CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021 _____ 917 FPUS51 KALY 160829 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 160826 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 326 AM EST Thu Dec 16 2021 CTZ001-162100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 326 AM EST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sleet or snow in the morning, then sleet and rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ013-162100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 326 AM EST Thu Dec 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sleet or rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Light sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather