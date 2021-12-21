CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

_____

520 FPUS51 KALY 210822

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210821

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

CTZ001-212100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

CTZ013-212100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

321 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the

mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather