Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow or sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

or a chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

