CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

_____

822 FPUS51 KALY 050934

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

434 AM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

CTZ001-052115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

434 AM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely with a chance of light freezing

rain or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ013-052115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

434 AM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely with a chance of light freezing

rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

$$

NAS

_____

