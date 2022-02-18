CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

146 FPUS51 KALY 180838

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 180835

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

CTZ001-182100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

335 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-182100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

335 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Rain this morning. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of snow

and rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

