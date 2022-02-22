CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

_____

601 FPUS51 KALY 220829

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220827

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

CTZ001-222100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

327 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then sleet and snow likely in the afternoon. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

$$

CTZ013-222100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

327 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain or sleet or snow likely in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather