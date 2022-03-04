CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

_____

369 FPUS51 KALY 040808

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 040806

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

306 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

CTZ001-042100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

306 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper

30s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-042100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

306 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather