Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

411 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

411 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

411 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

