691 FPUS51 KALY 090725

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 090725

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

CTZ001-092000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

325 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-092000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

325 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

