CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ 626 FPUS51 KALY 110733 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 110728 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 328 AM EDT Wed May 11 2022 CTZ001-112000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 328 AM EDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ013-112000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 328 AM EDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather