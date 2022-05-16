CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

CTZ001-162000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

332 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ013-162000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

332 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

