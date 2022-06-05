CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

417 FPUS51 KALY 050744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050743

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

343 AM EDT Sun Jun 5 2022

CTZ001-052000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

343 AM EDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

CTZ013-052000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

343 AM EDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

