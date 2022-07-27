CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022 _____ 992 FPUS51 KALY 270715 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 270713 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 313 AM EDT Wed Jul 27 2022 CTZ001-272000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 313 AM EDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ013-272000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 313 AM EDT Wed Jul 27 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather