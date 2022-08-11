CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

480 FPUS51 KALY 110805

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110804

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022

CTZ001-112000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

404 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

CTZ013-112000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

404 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

