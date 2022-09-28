CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

_____

050 FPUS51 KALY 280721

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280720

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

CTZ001-282000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

320 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-282000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

320 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather