Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EDT Thu Nov 3 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

344 AM EDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

344 AM EDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

