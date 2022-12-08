CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

290 FPUS51 KALY 080804

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080803

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

CTZ001-081600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 this afternoon. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-081600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid

40s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

