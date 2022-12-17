CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022

429 FPUS51 KALY 170809

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 170808

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

308 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

CTZ001-171600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

308 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of light snow this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CTZ013-171600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

308 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

$$

