CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019
_____
875 FPUS51 KBOX 090816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019
CTZ002-092000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-092000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-092000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather