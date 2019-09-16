CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

_____

227 FPUS51 KBOX 160816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

CTZ002-162000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-162000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-162000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

