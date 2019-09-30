CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
996 FPUS51 KBOX 300815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
CTZ002-302000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much
cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-302000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cold with lows around
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ004-302000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cold with lows around
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
