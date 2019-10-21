CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

621 FPUS51 KBOX 210815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather