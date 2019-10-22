CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019
_____
151 FPUS51 KBOX 220816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
CTZ002-222000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less
at times after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ003-222000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ004-222000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather