CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
850 FPUS51 KBOX 160918
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
417 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
CTZ002-162100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
417 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ003-162100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
417 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ004-162100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
417 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
