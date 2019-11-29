CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
_____
142 FPUS51 KBOX 290915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
CTZ002-292100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ003-292100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
$$
CTZ004-292100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather