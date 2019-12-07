CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Much cooler with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
_____
