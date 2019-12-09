CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Patchy fog. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near steady temperature

around 30. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

