CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Patchy fog. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Patchy fog. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Patchy fog. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

