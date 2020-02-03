CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
531 FPUS51 KBOX 030916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
CTZ002-032100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with possible rain and freezing rain likely.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
CTZ003-032100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with possible rain and freezing rain likely.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
CTZ004-032100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with possible rain and freezing rain likely.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
