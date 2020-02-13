CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

540 FPUS51 KBOX 130916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

CTZ002-132100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

$$

CTZ003-132100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

$$

CTZ004-132100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

$$

