CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020

_____

196 FPUS51 KBOX 170916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020

CTZ002-172100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-172100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-172100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow and rain likely in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather