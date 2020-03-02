CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

_____

278 FPUS51 KBOX 020916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

CTZ002-022100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-022100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-022100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

