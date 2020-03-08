CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
CTZ002-082000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
CTZ003-082000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
CTZ004-082000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
