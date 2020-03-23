CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

519 FPUS51 KBOX 230815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

CTZ002-232000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain likely after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

CTZ003-232000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

CTZ004-232000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

