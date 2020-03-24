CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020
_____
534 FPUS51 KBOX 240816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
CTZ002-242000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ003-242000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ004-242000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
