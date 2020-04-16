CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

_____

127 FPUS51 KBOX 160816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

CTZ002-162000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-162000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-162000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

