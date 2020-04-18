CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020

524 FPUS51 KBOX 180834

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

433 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020

CTZ002-182000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

433 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow with rain likely this morning, then rain showers

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-182000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

433 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with rain likely this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-182000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

433 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with rain likely this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

