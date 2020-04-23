CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

299 FPUS51 KBOX 230816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

CTZ002-232000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ003-232000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North

winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ004-232000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

