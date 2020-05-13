CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

_____

328 FPUS51 KBOX 130816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

CTZ002-132000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-132000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-132000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather